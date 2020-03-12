McLaren Formula 1 Team Withdraws from 2020 Australian Grand Prix Due to Coronavirus

UrduPoint.com
Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Team McLaren, one of the oldest Formula 1 motor racing teams, has pulled out from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and self-isolated after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, according to the team's statement on Twitter.

"McLaren Racing has confirmed this evening in Melbourne that it has withdrawn from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, following the positive test of a team member for the coronavirus. The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities," the statement read.

The team said its decision was brought about by "a duty of care not only to McLaren F1 employees and partners, but also to the team's competitors, Formula 1 fans and wider F1 stakeholders."

2020 F1 Australian Grand Prix is due to begin on Friday.

