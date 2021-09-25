McLaren's Lando Norris took his maiden Formula One pole in a shock outcome to Saturday's qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix

Norris is joined on the front row by the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton starting on the second row in his latest attempt at reaching 100 wins.