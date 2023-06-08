UrduPoint.com

McLaughlin-Levrone Sets Sights On Women's 400m Flat World Record

Published June 08, 2023

McLaughlin-Levrone sets sights on women's 400m flat world record

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone destroyed the 400m hurdles world record when she claimed world championships gold on home soil last year and the American now has her sights set on the long-standing best in the 400m flat.

The 23-year-old ran a sensational 50.68sec to win the hurdles at the worlds in Oregon last year, becoming the first woman to go under the 51-sec mark.

McLaughlin-Levrone will kick off her outdoor season at the Diamond League in Paris on Friday, but over the 400m flat, without the encumbrance of 10 hurdles at Stade Charlety.

"I think it's possible," she told in an interview when asked whether she felt capable of bettering the current 400m world record of 47.

60sec set by Marita Koch of former East Germany back in 1985.

"Only time will tell, but the thing for us, it's just working every day to be better and whatever event we choose to do -- and I still haven't fully decided -- if that happens in the years to come, then that'll be good."McLaughlin-Levrone, who made her Olympic debut as a 16-year-old at the Rio Games in 2016, thrives on high pressure, seemingly performing at her very best at the cut-throat end of championships.."

