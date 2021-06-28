UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

McLaughlin Smashes 400m Hurdles World Record At US Trials

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:50 AM

McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

Eugene, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Sydney McLaughlin set a world record in the women's 400m hurdles at the US Olympic trials on Sunday, clocking 51.90sec after a thrilling battle with rival Dalilah Muhammad.

The 21-year-old star became the first woman ever to duck below the 52-second barrier after running a superb tactical race against reigning Olympic and world champion Muhammad.

Muhammad, who had held the previous world record of 52.16sec following her win over McLaughlin at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, was second in 52.42sec.

Anna Cockrell claimed the third qualifying spot in 53.70sec.

Related Topics

World Sydney Doha Women Sunday 2019 Olympics Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Winners of Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Te ..

9 hours ago

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

12 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

13 hours ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

13 hours ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.