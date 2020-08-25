UrduPoint.com
McMillan Becomes Bangladesh Batting Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:13 PM

Bangladesh on Tuesday named former New Zealand Test player Craig McMillan as batting consultant for their series in Sri Lanka starting in October

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Bangladesh on Tuesday named former New Zealand Test player Craig McMillan as batting consultant for their series in Sri Lanka starting in October.

Bangladesh moved quickly to name McMillan after former South African batsman Neil McKenzie stepped down from the post last Friday because of the coronavirus crisis.

McMillan, 43, will join Bangladesh's pre-tour training camp in Sri Lanka, the national board said. The three-Test series, expected to start in mid-October, will mark both countries' return to international cricket after the pandemic lockdown.

McMillan scored more than 8,000 international runs for New Zealand in 55 Tests, 197 one-day internationals and eight Twenty20 internationals before retiring in 2007.

He later became New Zealand's batting and fielding coach from 2014 to 2019.

He also had coaching roles with Canterbury in New Zealand, Middlesex in England and Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab.

