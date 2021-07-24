MD XI team wins Peshawar Central Jail T20 Cricket

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :MD XI defeated Khyber Star XI team by six wickets in the Peshawar Central Jail Twenty20 Cricket match played in connection with the Eid-ul-Adha celebration wherein great thrill and enthusiasm were witnessed among the inmates of the Central Jail here Saturday.

The cricket match and other games are being organized in the light of the directives issued by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

Directorate of sports organized the Twenty20 Cricket Tournament wherein a total of eight teams participated.

In the final, MD team defeated Khyber Star by six wickets and clinched the trophy. On this occasion, Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri and Jail Superintendent Maqsood Khattak distributed medals and trophies among the players.

He was accompanied by Deputy Superintendent Siyar Khan, Nawab Ali Khan, District Sports Officer Tahseen Ullah, players and officials were present.

The final match was played between MD and Khyber Star XI in which Khyber Star won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up a 120 runs target in the allotted 20 overs in which Zakir Afridi played brilliantly and scored 80 runs and remained unbeaten.

For the MD XI team Khabib got two wickets, Khair Ullah, Haseeb and Asif took one wicket each.

In reply, MD's team achieved the target in the 17th over for the loss of four wickets, thanks to Ali Shan's aggressive batting when he hit an elegant 79 runs knock off 31 balls with eight towering sixes and was declared Man of the Match.

Sana Ullah dismissed two players from Khyber Star. Earlier, in the first semi-final, Khyber Star defeated Qalandar Star by 35 runs while in the second semi-final, MD XI defeated Qamar XI by 7 wickets to clinch the honor of playing in the final.