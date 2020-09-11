‘Means, I Should Consider It "No" ’

(@fidahassanain)

Former Pakistan Captain Ramiz Raja has shared an interesting joke with his fans and followers on his Twitter account with a smiling emoji.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11 th, 2020) Former Pakistan Captain Ramiz Raja often shares interesting things on his social media accounts.

Taking to Twitter, Ramzi Raja shared an interesting message written on the desk of a shop: “Borrowing is allowed only to 80-year old people if they come with proper permission of their parents,”.

He wrote: “Matlb hey mein phir na he smajhoon J Gold!!,” [Means that I should it “NO”.

Ramiz Raja often shares interesting jokes on his wall with friends, fans and followers. People are making interesting comments and jokes on his posts.

A twitterati wrote: “It means my grandfather could have availed it four years before,”.