Measures Afoot For Promoting Squash In KP: Dawood Khan

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association and Secretary Higher Education Dawood Khan Thursday said that steps are being taken for the promotion of squash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which had the honor of producing seven world champions of squash.

He said this while talking to APP after meeting with the concerned officials of the education department in order to start the squash competitions at the grassroots level and especially involving the school's kids.

He said a comprehensive plan has been chalked out to have more competitions in different age groups this year which is why more focus has been given to having competitions at the U9, U10, U11, U13, and U15 levels.

He said two of the international Circuit-I Boys and Girls Tournaments would be organized in Peshawar to give ample opportunities to our upcoming players to improve their respective ranking.

He also appreciated Noor Zaman and Hamza Khan for their stunning display during the recently held Asian Junior Championship where Pakistan finished with the gold medal.

Flanked by squash legend Qamar Zaman and the officials of the Education Department, he said that the search for talent was started from the grassroots level and the Education Department gave full cooperation in this regard, for which he is grateful.

The talent is being sought, we picked the best players from the schools and gave them training in the Qamar Zaman Squash Complex inside Peshawar sports Complex besides conducting matches between them.

"We got good players, they will be further groomed and this process will continue in the future," he added. Dawood Khan said that they are planning for international squash competitions in Peshawar and in this regard there will be a discussion at the government level, the governor and the chief minister will also be discussed.

