UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Measures To Reduce Motorbike Fatalities To Be Tested Ahead Of Dakar

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:47 PM

Measures to reduce motorbike fatalities to be tested ahead of Dakar

Measures to reduce the number of accidents and increase safety in motorcycle rally events will be tested after a meeting between the Dakar Rally organisers and motorcycling's governing body FIM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Measures to reduce the number of accidents and increase safety in motorcycle rally events will be tested after a meeting between the Dakar Rally organisers and motorcycling's governing body FIM.

The latest Dakar rally saw two fatalities with motorcyclists Paulo Goncalves of Portugal and Edwin Straver of the Netherlands both dying following accidents during the race in Saudi Arabia.

Power reduction of the bikes, better road map provision, course design with the aid of a former motorcycle racer and airbags were all mulled at a meeting in Lisbon on Monday.

"Reducing the number of accidents in rally is a priority for the FIM especially in the Dakar rally," FIM President Jorge Viegas said.

"We will test solutions from the start of this season and we will make a plan at the end of the season to adjust as necessary," he said.

Related Topics

Road Lisbon Dakar Portugal Saudi Arabia Netherlands All From Race First Investec Modaraba

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

51 minutes ago

US, France Aircraft Carriers Conduct Dual-Operatio ..

3 minutes ago

Corona suspect gets clean chit at Peoples Medical ..

4 minutes ago

2,000 surgical masks stolen from French hospital

4 minutes ago

WHO Official Says Iran Close to Passing Critical P ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.