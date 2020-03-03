Measures to reduce motorbike fatalities to be tested ahead of Dakar

Measures to reduce the number of accidents and increase safety in motorcycle rally events will be tested after a meeting between the Dakar Rally organisers and motorcycling's governing body FIM

The latest Dakar rally saw two fatalities with motorcyclists Paulo Goncalves of Portugal and Edwin Straver of the Netherlands both dying following accidents during the race in Saudi Arabia.

Power reduction of the bikes, better road map provision, course design with the aid of a former motorcycle racer and airbags were all mulled at a meeting in Lisbon on Monday.

"Reducing the number of accidents in rally is a priority for the FIM especially in the Dakar rally," FIM President Jorge Viegas said.

"We will test solutions from the start of this season and we will make a plan at the end of the season to adjust as necessary," he said.