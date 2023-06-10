UrduPoint.com

Medal-winning Bodybuilders Are Our National Pride: Administrator South

Muhammad Rameez Published June 10, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Medal-winning bodybuilders are our national pride: Administrator South

The Administrator DMC South Hammad ND Khan has said that our bodybuilders have won gold medals at the Asian level and have proved that there is immense talent among Pakistani athletes, if these athletes are groomed more, surely the players can raise the flag of Pakistan in the international tournaments

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Administrator DMC South Hammad ND Khan has said that our bodybuilders have won gold medals at the Asian level and have proved that there is immense talent among Pakistani athletes, if these athletes are groomed more, surely the players can raise the flag of Pakistan in the international tournaments.

He expressed these thoughts on the occasion of meeting the bodybuilders who won 14 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals for Pakistan in the men's powerlifting event in the Olympia Amateur Asia Junior Bodybuilding Championship played in Pattaya, Thailand, said a communiqu� on Saturday.

Manager Syed Zair Hussain, coach Afaq Yaqoob and judges Rameez Ibrahim and Imran Naguri were also present.

Administrator South Hammad ND Khan said that by representing Pakistan and showing their hundred percent performance, raising the Pak flag on the Victory Stand is a source of pride for all of us.

Participating in international events will increase the experience of our bodybuilders. In bodybuilding, along with the physical fitness of the athlete, mental toughness is important.

He said that the administration of the South municipality is playing its full role in the development and promotion of sports along with municipal facilities to the people, especially steps being taken to provide sports facilities in the playgrounds.

Bodybuilders present on this occasion said that they had prepared for the event with enthusiasm and national spirit. In the championship, there was an opportunity to discuss with our contemporary bodybuilders and professional coaches from other countries, which will be beneficial for us in the future.

