Media Cricket League 2025 Kicks Off With Exciting Matches At Shalimar Ground

Muhammad Rameez Published January 07, 2025 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Media Cricket League 2025 commenced at Shalimar Ground on Tuesday, featuring intense matches between prominent media organizations and government entities.

The tournament showcased competitive cricket performances from ten participating teams, including Dunya News, 92 News, Aik News, Daily Jang, GTV News, Aaj News, Hum News, PID, Capital Smart City and Green Entertainment.

Match results:

- 92 news defeated Dunya News by 9 wickets

- Daily Jang overpowered Aik News by 8 wickets

- GTV News triumphed over Aaj News by 26 runs

- PID secured a comprehensive 9-wicket victory against Hum News

- Capital Smart City convincingly won against Green Entertainment by 61 runs

The tournament promises to continue with more exciting cricket action in the coming days, highlighting the sporting spirit within the media and government sectors.

