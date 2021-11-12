Media is key in promoting, developing sports in Pakistan, says Aqil Shah

Former Sports Minister and Ex-Senator and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah Friday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in an election held here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Former Sports Minister and Ex-Senator and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah Friday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in an election held here.

In a message of greeting to the newly elected President SWA, KP Asim Sheraz and Secretary Shahid Khan Shinwari, Syed Aqil Shah said that the writers are playing a key role in promotion of sports in the province and the Pakistan Olympic Family congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the SWA, KP.

He said, the role of mass media has always been vital in boosting any activity of sport. Media, he said, has got a focal position particularly in communication of the fresh information, shaping viewpoint of the masses, and bringing live sport and the like other activities to the consumer at her or his convenience.

He said, Pakistan has a vibrant media landscape; among the most dynamic and outspoken in South Asia. To a large extent the media enjoys freedom of expression, Syed Aqil Shah said. More than 89 television channels beam soaps, satire, music programs, films, religious speech, political talk shows, news of the hour but above all sports is the key it got most readership and viewership.

He said, the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, always insisted on participating in sports. He emphasized that sports play a vital role in the development of a nation as they inculcate discipline and resilience, develop a sense of solidarity, and encourage the spirit of teamwork, he informed.

Mass media could play an effective, instructive and leading role in development, awakening public consciousness and raising public awareness by spreading novel ideas.

Media activities in sport are conducted in order to communicate and send messages from sport organizations or the media itself to the audience, Syed Aqil Shah said.

If social media is making it possible for fans to be more engaged, it's also making it possible for sporting professionals to be more accountable for their public comments and the way in which they, in return, engage with their fans and wider community, Syed Aqil Shah further added. Social media platforms pose a minefield for some users and sports activities get main attention, he said.

Advances in communication, largely through the internet, have improved community access to information and sports, therefore the media play an important role in society as a source of information, but also as a "watchdog" or scrutinizer, he opined.

Syed Aqil Shah said that the media has the most important role in the promotion and development of sports. If there is a sports event anywhere, if the media does not show it to the world, then the importance and usefulness of this event is lost.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association has always played a great role for the promotion and development of sports. He also paid tributes to the old cabinet for their positive work in up boosting National Games, Inter-Provincial Games, U23 Games, U21 Games, U16 Games and other national and international events organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association, Sports Associations or Directorate of Sports KP.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet led by President Asim Shiraz, General Secretary Shahid Khan and other officials and members would continue to play their role alongside us for the promotion and development of sports.