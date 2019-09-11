UrduPoint.com
Media Passes For 2019-20 Domestic Season Ready For Collection

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 02:09 PM

The PCB, in line with its commitment to enhance its media services and facilitate respected members of the media in the delivery of their professional responsibilities, has prepared 2019-20 domestic season passes, which are now ready for collection

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th September, 2019) The PCB, in line with its commitment to enhance its media services and facilitate respected members of the media in the delivery of their professional responsibilities, has prepared 2019-20 domestic season passes, which are now ready for collection. The passes have been produced following a registration process, which ran from 26 July to 16 August 2019.

PCB representatives will handover passes to media in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi, while successful applicants from other cities will receive their passes through courier services at addresses provided by them during the registration process.

By displaying their passes when at the venues, the media will get unrestricted access to the media working areas, while they will also be able to attend PCB-organised press conferences and event launches.

These passes are not valid for international matches and HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, for which a separate accreditation process will run and details will be shared closer to time.

The following are the details for collection of passes in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Lahore

11 and 12 September – Far End, Gaddafi Stadium, from 1200-1600. Contact point: Shakeel Khan

13 September – Far End, Gaddafi Stadium, from 1100-1600. Contact point: Shakeel Khan

Karachi

11 and 12 September – National Stadium, from 1200-1600. Contact point: Emmad Ahmed

13 September – UBL Sports Complex, from 1100-1600. Contact point: Emmad Ahmed

Multan

16-20 September – Multan Cricket Stadium, from 1100-1600. Contact point: Modassar Tarar

Rawalpindi

11-18 September (except weekends) – Pindi Cricket Stadium, from 1100-1600. Contact point: Nisar Ahmed

