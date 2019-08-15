Media registration for 2019-20 season closes on FRIDAY

This is not a media accreditation process for international matches and HBL PSL 2020, which will run separately

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th August, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board reminds its media colleagues that the media registration for the 2019-20 cricket season closes at 5pm on Friday, 16 August 2019. The process can be completed by clicking here.

Following the completion of the registration process, the PCB will review all applications and successful applicants will be issued with season accreditation passes which will grant them access to PCB-organised press conferences, event launches and domestic cricket tournaments.

Media accreditation process for Pakistan’s domestic international matches and HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 will run separately and further details will be shared closer to the series/event.