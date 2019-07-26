UrduPoint.com
Media Registration For 2019-20 Season Opens

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:07 PM

Media registration for 2019-20 season opens

This is not a media accreditation process for international matches and HBL PSL 2020, which will run separately

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the opening of media registration for the 2019-20 cricket season. The process will remain open until 5pm on Friday, 16 August 2019, and can be completed by clicking here.

Following the completion of the registration process, the PCB will review all applications and successful applicants will be issued with season accreditation passes which will grant them access to PCB-organised press conferences, event launches and domestic cricket tournaments.

Media accreditation process for Pakistan’s domestic international matches and HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 will run separately and further details will be shared closer to the series/event.

The registration process will allow the PCB to update its media database as well as to provide better services, including complete safety and security inside its premises and media working areas.

Media without accreditation passes will be denied entry inside the venue by the security staff as it will potentially compromise on the safety and security of the accredited journalists.

Before using the registration portal, members of the media are advised to first arrange the following documents:

a) Recent photograph with either white or blue background less than 1MB in size. Please refer to photograph guidelines for further information

b) Signed assignment letter from the Editor or Supervisor on a company letterhead with a company stamp. Template is available on the registration portal

c) Scanned copy of CNIC for local media, and passport copy for foreign media. This will be used for verification purposes

