Media Winter Sports Festival concludes with moments full of joys

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The most colourful Winter Media Sports Festival ended with moments full of joys here at different venues of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Sunday.

Members of photo-journalists and journalists from the print and electronic media participated in the event in large numbers including women journalists. The Women's event also added value to the Winter Media Sports Festival. Senior Journalists including Faridullah, Tariq Afaq, Nasir Mahmood, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Chitrali and President Muhammad Riaz and Secretary Imran Bokhari were also there, enjoyed the competition, and took part in different events part of the festival.

According to the results, Haris Ahmed came first, Khurram Jalil second and Kaleem third in the cycle race. The duo of Shahab and Waqas of Hum tv came first in Badminton when they defeated Ijaz Ahmad and Saad bin Owais of Sports Writers in the thrilling final that lasted for 48-minutes.

Ijaz Ahmad and Saad bin Owais won the first set by 23-21 before leveling the set at 6-6, 9-9, 10-10, 12-12, 13-13, 14-14, 15-15, 19-19, 20-20, 21-21 and 23-21. It was a point to point process in the first set. In the other two sets both Shahab and Waqas played well and won both the sets at 21-19 and 23-21, and thus marched into victory.

In the 400m race Haris Ahmad of Neo TV claimed gold medal, followed by Shahid Afridi of NNI with silver medal and Sameer took bronze medal. In tug-of-war female Sheeba Haider of Geo XI team defeated Nasreen XI team of Daily Jang by 2-1.

In the Tug of War, male SWA team defeated the video journalist team by 2-1 and marched into victory.

came first, video-journalists second and photojournalists third. In archery, SWA came first, photo-journalists second and video journalists third.

In Woodball, Aqeel was first, Abid second and Saad and Azmat were declared joint third. Haseeb Azmat won the sack race, while Safeer and Malik Qaisar came second and third respectively. At the end of the event, M Riaz, Nasir Hussain, Nisar Muhammad, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah distributed cash prizes among the winning players and position holders teams.

There was a separate competition for women journalists as in badminton Jemima bagged the first position by defeating Naila by 21-19 and 21-18 in a thrilling final. Jamaima recorded victory against Sheeba Haider and Nasreen was beaten against Naila in straight sets. In the women's volleyball competition, Geo news' Sheba Haider XI defeated the Nasreen XI of Daily Jang by 25-22, 25-20 and 25-21. Nisar Ahmed distributed cash prizes and gifts among the winning players and teams. President Peshawar Press Club M Riaz, Vice President Nadir Khawaja Secretary Imran Bukhari and Senior Journalist Nasir Hussain addressed the gathering. They lauded President Sports Writers' Association Ijaz Ahmad and Sports Committee for organizing the best sports festival, involved both female and male journalists in large numbers, and hoped that such healthy activities would continue in the future. Sports Committee of Sports Writers Association Azmatullah (Chairman), President Saad Bin Owais, Secretary Asim Shiraz. Members Qadir Khan, Ijaz Butt, Hashim Khan, Shakeel-ur-Rehman played a key role in the success of the event.