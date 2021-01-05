Media Winter Sports Festival held in Nathiagali amidst great fun

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :For the first time in the 36-year history of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association, the three-day Media Winter Sports Festival was held with the collaboration of Directorate of Youth and Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) at Nathiagali National Park.

Spokesman of the Galiyat Development Authority Ahsan Hameed was the chief guest on this occasion along with President Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with journalists from the print and electronic and social media participated in the Games comprising Tug-of-War, Badminton, Mini Marathon, Trekking, Football and Snow Fighting in the first phase.

The second phase with more than 200 journalists would be organized on different venues in Peshawar wherein the media persons would participate in different Games including athletic, football, cycling, woodball, futsal, tug of war, badminton, archery, table tennis, tennis, squash and one and half kilometers race.

The entry to the Games is open for all and all the media persons have been asked to register their Names with the sports committee headed by Azmat Ullah with other members comprising Saad bin Owais, Qadir Khan, Imran Yousafzai and Asim Sheraz.

Ahsan Hameed of GDA was the special guest at the first phase of the Winter Media Sports Gala. President of SWA, KP Ijaz Ahmad, Vice President Azmat Ullah, and all members and other participating journalists were also present.

Ahsan Hameed expressed his full happiness, joy in organizing the event, and considered it an important need of the hour.

Later, he participated in the badminton competition as a player.

At the Winter Media Sports Gala, there was tough competition witnessed despite heavy snow falls. In a tug-of-war between SWA Green and SWA White, a spectacular 2-1 battle SWA Green won the match played at Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) National Park. In badminton, Saad bin Owais and Usman Danish defeated Ijaz Ahmad and Azmat Ullah by 21-19, 18-21 and 21-19. Shakeel Ur Rehman, followed by Asim Sheraz, Shakeel Ahmad, and Hashim Khan, won the nine-kilometer trekking event.

In the mini-marathon snow race, Shahid Afridi won first position, followed by Haris Ahmad and Ijaz Butt. SWA White won the Football after defeating Red Team by 2-1 goal played at mini-ground, near GDA National Park, Nathiagali. Usman Danish and Adnan scored for the winner while Hashim scored for the runners-up team. Adnan Shahid XI team won the snow fighting after defeating Shahab XI team with more hits with the snow in the 10-minute Game.

At the end of the Winter Sports Gala, Ahsan Hameed and Ijaz Ahmad Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders. President SWA, KP Ijaz Ahmad Khan lauded Director Youth Saleem Jan, Director Sports KP and Additional Secretary Sports KP Junaid Khan for extending their support in holding SWA, KP Sports Gala in Nathiagali and Peshawar. He also thanked GDA management for their support.