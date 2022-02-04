Media Winter Sports Festival to start on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The opening ceremony of the colorful Media Winter sports Festival-2022 will be organized here on Saturday at the Qayyum Sports Complex in which more than 250 journalists will vie for the top honor in seven male and two female Games.

The Annual Media Winter Sports Festival is a joint venture of the Peshawar Press Club, Khyber Union of Journalists and Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is sponsored by District Administration Peshawar, Director Youth and Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the aim to provide much need hectic-free environment to the journalists.

The registration process for the Annual Media Winter Sports Festival was completed a week ago in which more than 250 journalists enrolled themselves to compete in seven males and two female games.

All the arrangements have been finalized in this regard.

President SWA, KP Asim Sheraz and Shahzada Fahad said that they have invited Director Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Saleem Jan Marwat, Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. (R) Khalid Mahmood would grace the occasion as guests and would distribute trophies and cash prizes to the position holders of the Games.

The disciplines include Tug of War, Archery, Athletics, Wood Ball, Badminton and Teq Ball. Like every year, this year too, all necessary steps have been taken to make these games a success and the winning players will be given trophies and medals as well as gifts.