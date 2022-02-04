UrduPoint.com

Media Winter Sports Festival To Start On Saturday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Media Winter Sports Festival to start on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The opening ceremony of the colorful Media Winter sports Festival-2022 will be organized here on Saturday at the Qayyum Sports Complex in which more than 250 journalists will vie for the top honor in seven male and two female Games.

The Annual Media Winter Sports Festival is a joint venture of the Peshawar Press Club, Khyber Union of Journalists and Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is sponsored by District Administration Peshawar, Director Youth and Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the aim to provide much need hectic-free environment to the journalists.

The registration process for the Annual Media Winter Sports Festival was completed a week ago in which more than 250 journalists enrolled themselves to compete in seven males and two female games.

All the arrangements have been finalized in this regard.

President SWA, KP Asim Sheraz and Shahzada Fahad said that they have invited Director Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Saleem Jan Marwat, Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. (R) Khalid Mahmood would grace the occasion as guests and would distribute trophies and cash prizes to the position holders of the Games.

The disciplines include Tug of War, Archery, Athletics, Wood Ball, Badminton and Teq Ball. Like every year, this year too, all necessary steps have been taken to make these games a success and the winning players will be given trophies and medals as well as gifts.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Badminton Male Media All Top

Recent Stories

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

30 minutes ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

2 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

2 hours ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>