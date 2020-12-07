UrduPoint.com
Medipol Basaksehir To Take On PSG In Champions League

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 02:30 PM

Turkish Super Lig side Medipol Basaksehir will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for their last group match in UEFA Champions League this season on Tuesday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish Super Lig side Medipol Basaksehir will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for their last group match in UEFA Champions League this season on Tuesday.

The Group H game will kick off at Parc des Princes at 2000GMT.

Basaksehir have already been eliminated from the Champions League after they were beaten by Germany's RB Leipzig 4-3 at home last week.

Having recorded one win in 5 matches, Basaksehir sit at the bottom of the group with 3 points.

In the other group's match, RB Leipzig will take on Manchester United at home.

Three teams still have a chance to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages ahead of Matchday 6.

Manchester United, PSG and RB Leipzig collected nine points as two of the three teams will move to the knockout phase.

