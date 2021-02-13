UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Beats Buttock Pain To Extend Win Streak In Five-setter

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

Medvedev beats buttock pain to extend win streak in five-setter

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev doused a dangerous threat from Filip Krajinovic Saturday to extend his win streak, battling through buttock pain to stay on track for a best showing at the Australian Open.

The Russian won the first two sets against the Serbian 28th seed but then found himself in a dogfight before prevailing 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 on a Rod Laver Arena bereft of fans.

He will now play Mackenzie McDonald for a berth in the quarter-finals after the unseeded American cruised past South African Lloyd Harris in straight sets.

"He played unbelievably well, especially the fourth set," said Medvedev, who has never gone beyond the round of 16 at Melbourne Park in four previous attempts.

"He raised his level. I tried to change my position on return in the fifth and seems to have helped. As soon as I got the break, I was always in control." Medvedev has now gone 17 matches unbeaten, dating back to November and including title wins at the Paris 1000, the ATP Finals in London and the ATP Cup.

He dominated Krajinovic with pin-point serving accuracy and some scintillating tennis from the baseline to take the opening set then broke him in the sixth game of the second.

But the Serb, a training partner of world number one Novak Djokovic while in Adelaide quarantine ahead of the Australian Open, then made Medvedev sweat.

He forced him to save two break points while serving for the second set then broke him for a 3-1 lead in the third.

The Russian stormed straight back but couldn't finish the job, and against the odds Krajinovic pounced to break again and take the set when Medvedev sent a backhand wide.

Medvedev's movement appeared impaired in the fourth set and he took a medical time out when 5-2 down.

"Left buttock," he was heard telling a trainer. "I felt in the second set and it's growing a little bit."Krajinovic closed out the set, but a revitalised Medvedev broke Krajinovic three times as he rattled through the fifth set without dropping a game in just 25 minutes.

Medvedev is bidding a maiden Grand Slam title and to become only the third Russian man to win a major after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Job Adelaide Melbourne London Paris Man Lead November Australian Open From Best

Recent Stories

Today is last day for candidates to submit nominat ..

4 minutes ago

PITB & Ejad Labs sign MoU to co-host Pakistan Inno ..

6 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes the "Da ..

11 minutes ago

PTA Advises Public against Import, Sale & Use of T ..

21 minutes ago

GB Chief Minister Calls on Chairman PTA

21 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 February 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.