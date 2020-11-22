Medvedev beats Nadal to reach title match at ATP Finals

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Daniil Medvedev came from a set down to beat Rafael Nadal 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 in London on Saturday to set up a title match at the ATP Finals against Dominic Thiem.

The Spanish second seed, who has never won the season-ending event, served for the match in the second set but the Russian fourth seed broke back.

Medvedev broke twice in the decider to seal the match.