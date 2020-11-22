UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Beats Nadal To Reach Title Match At ATP Finals

Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Daniil Medvedev came from a set down to beat Rafael Nadal 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 in London on Saturday to set up a title match at the ATP Finals against Dominic Thiem.

The Spanish second seed, who has never won the season-ending event, served for the match in the second set but the Russian fourth seed broke back.

Medvedev broke twice in the decider to seal the match.

More Stories From Sports

