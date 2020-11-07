UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Beats Raonic To Reach Paris Masters Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 08:57 PM

Medvedev beats Raonic to reach Paris Masters final

Third seed Daniil Medvedev battled past Milos Raonic on Saturday to reach his first final of the season at the Paris Masters, where he will face either Rafael Nadal or Alexander Zverev

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Third seed Daniil Medvedev battled past Milos Raonic on Saturday to reach his first final of the season at the Paris Masters, where he will face either Rafael Nadal or Alexander Zverev.

The Russian edged out the big-serving Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) for his third victory from as many meetings with the Canadian.

The 24-year-old Medvedev, who won both the Cincinnati and Shanghai Masters last year, is looking for his eighth career title.

"The first set was great, I think he maybe only won one or two points on my serve," he said. "Second set was tougher, I had to save some break points. Really happy to be through in the final." All seven of his previous tournament successes have also come on hard courts.

Top seed Nadal, bidding for a maiden title at Bercy Arena, takes on the in-form Zverev later on Saturday.

Medvedev has never beaten Nadal in three matches and has a 5-1 losing record against Zverev.

"I always take it 50/50. There are two players, only one can win. It's never easy," insisted Medvedev, who came up just short of pulling off a stunning comeback against Nadal in last year's US Open final.

The world number five took a tight opening set by a single break as both men served strongly, dropping just four points on first serves between them.

The drama came at the end of the second set as, after Raonic missed three break points for a 5-3 lead, he was broken himself in the 11th game.

But Medvedev failed to serve out the match as Raonic forced a tie-break.

Medvedev powered into a 4-0 lead in the breaker, only for former Wimbledon runner-up Raonic to peg him back to 5-4, but he secured a final spot on his first match point with a smash into the open court.

Related Topics

World Russia Shanghai Paris Lead Cincinnati Rafael Nadal All From Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Biden on cusp of US presidency as world awaits fin ..

2 minutes ago

EU and UK say Brexit gap still large, talks contin ..

2 minutes ago

Messi 'not fresh', rested by Koeman as Barca face ..

2 minutes ago

Tunisia strikes deal with protesters to restart oi ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Says 6 Countries Reported New Coronavirus in F ..

4 minutes ago

PTI to sweep GB election: PTI GB

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.