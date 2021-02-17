UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Beats Rublev In All-Russian Clash To Make Australian Open Semis

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:11 PM

Medvedev beats Rublev in all-Russian clash to make Australian Open semis

Daniil Medvedev came out on top of an all-Russian clash Thursday against Andrey Rublev to move into his first Australian Open semi-final and inch closer to a maiden Grand Slam title

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Daniil Medvedev came out on top of an all-Russian clash Thursday against Andrey Rublev to move into his first Australian Open semi-final and inch closer to a maiden Grand Slam title.

The fourth seed had more firepower than his younger, eighth-seeded rival in scorching conditions on Rod Laver Arena, grinding him down 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 to extend his win-streak to 19 matches.

His reward is a last-four clash with either 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal or fifth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

