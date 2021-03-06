UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Confirmed To Break 'Big Four' 15-year Rankings Grip

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:38 PM

Medvedev confirmed to break 'Big Four' 15-year rankings grip

Russia's Daniil Medvedev will take the world number two ranking on March 15, the ATP said Saturday, and become the first man outside the sport's 'Big Four' to occupy the spot in almost 16 years

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia's Daniil Medvedev will take the world number two ranking on March 15, the ATP said Saturday, and become the first man outside the sport's 'Big Four' to occupy the spot in almost 16 years.

The 25-year-old Russian will replace Rafael Nadal as the number two behind Novak Djokovic who on Monday will set a record himself for total weeks in the top spot with 311.

Since July 25, 2005, only Djokovic, Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray have made the top two.

"With the release of next week's @atptour draws, @DaniilMedwed is confirmed to become World No. 2 on 15 March," the ATP tweeted.

"Medvedev will be the 1st player in the Top 2 since 25 July 2005 other than the Big 4 of @DjokerNole, @RafaelNadal, @rogerfederer and @andy_murray."Medvedev, who was runner-up to Djokovic at the Australian Open final last month, would have taken the number two ranking this week had he made the final in Rotterdam.

However, he lost in straight sets to Dusan Lajovic in the first round.

Related Topics

World Russia Man Rotterdam Roger Federer Rafael Nadal March July Australian Open Top Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Pakistan led by upright, honest PM: GB Chief Minis ..

55 seconds ago

Long, continuous struggle needed to purge country ..

57 seconds ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar felicitates PM on securin ..

3 minutes ago

Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan prosperous by en ..

4 minutes ago

PTI asks ECP not to issue notification of Gilani's ..

4 minutes ago

Gilgit Police conduct grand search operation agai ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.