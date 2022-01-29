UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Cops $12,000 Fine For Umpire Rant At Australian Open

Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2022 | 11:53 AM

Medvedev cops $12,000 fine for umpire rant at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev was fined a total of US$12,000 Saturday following his extraordinary outburst at the chair umpire during his semi-final win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Daniil Medvedev was fined a total of US$12,000 Saturday following his extraordinary outburst at the chair umpire during his semi-final win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open.

The Russian world number two was handed two fines by Tennis Australia -- $8,000 for a "visible obscenity" and $4,000 for "unsportsmanlike conduct".

His four-set win over Tsitsipas sealed his second consecutive Australian final appearance, but it was his bewildering rant at chair umpire Jaume Campistol that dominated post-match talk.

"Are you mad? Are you mad? (Tsitsipas's) father can coach every point?" Medvedev screamed at Campistol.

"Are you stupid? His father can talk every point? "His father can talk every point? "Answer my question.

Will you answer my question? Will you answer my question? Can you answer my question? Can you answer my question, please? "Can his father talk every point?" After an indistinguishable response from Campistol, Medvedev yelled: "Oh my god. Oh my god, you are so bad, man. How can you be so bad in semi-final, your answer? Look at me. I'm talking to you!" Later, Medvedev called the umpire a "small cat". At his post-match press conference, he said he regretted making the outburst.

Medvedev's career earnings, according to the ATP, are just over $22 million while the winner's prize money will be AUS$2.875 million ($2 million).

Medvedev stands between Rafael Nadal and a record 21 Grand Slam titles in the Australian Open final.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Russia Man Rafael Nadal Money God Australian Open From Coach Million

Recent Stories

Over Half of Americans Tired of Pandemic, Consider ..

Over Half of Americans Tired of Pandemic, Considering Infection Inevitable - Pol ..

18 seconds ago
 Punjab govt challenges LHC’s RUDA verdict before ..

Punjab govt challenges LHC’s RUDA verdict before SC

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th January 2022

3 hours ago
 US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Perm ..

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Permanent Bases in Ukraine - Top G ..

11 hours ago
 US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoin ..

US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoing, New Shipment Arrived Friday ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>