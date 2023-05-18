UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Crushes Qualifier Hanfmann To Reach Rome Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Medvedev crushes qualifier Hanfmann to reach Rome semis

Daniil Medvedev continued his Italian Open clay breakthrough on Thursday as the third seed reached the semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Yannick Hanfmann

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Daniil Medvedev continued his Italian Open clay breakthrough on Thursday as the third seed reached the semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Yannick Hanfmann.

The 2021 US Open champion freely admits he's never been comfortable on the dirt but has shattered that stereotype with his steady progress at the Foro Italico, reaching his seventh semi-final of the season.

He dominated number 101 German qualifier Hanfmann after settling in following breaks of serve in the opening three games in their quarter-final.

After going down a break in the second set, the 31-year-old Hanfmann complained to his coaching box that he had no legs left as he played on prior to losing serve for the fifth time in the match.

But he struck back briefly with a break of the seed to hold on for 2-4 before dropping serve again as Medvedev moved into winning position, closing it out on a second match point.

"I've been having good feelings in practice and I'm proving it here," Medvedev said.

"I'm happy with the win and happy to be in the semi-finals. Prior to this edition, Medvedev had never won a match in Rome and had little confidence in his game on the clay.

He is now into the final four after four victories and the loss of just one set.

"Against Hanfmann I wanted to put as many balls into the court as possible. He plays very aggressive.

"I played deep to try and make him miss -- and maybe he was not playing his best match. He was struggling more than me. I'm glad I was able to neutralise his game."Medvedev also increased his lead in Tour match wins as he claimed his 37th of the season.

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Borna Coric, Croatia's 15th seed, later Thursday.

Related Topics

German Rome Progress Lead Croatia Turkish Lira Best Court US Open

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fi ..

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fixed, Operational

8 minutes ago
 Norway, UK to Send Ukraine 3 RLS, 8 Long-Range Roc ..

Norway, UK to Send Ukraine 3 RLS, 8 Long-Range Rocket Launchers - Defense Minist ..

8 minutes ago
 Rallies to mark solidarity with Pakistan

Rallies to mark solidarity with Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 FPCCI presents budget proposals to Dar

FPCCI presents budget proposals to Dar

8 minutes ago
 Senators Introduce Bill Calling for US to Exit New ..

Senators Introduce Bill Calling for US to Exit New START, Boost Nuclear Forces - ..

8 minutes ago
 Quetta Chamber hails opening of border market with ..

Quetta Chamber hails opening of border market with Iran

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.