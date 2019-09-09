UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Debuts In ATP Top Four After US Open Final Agony

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 03:32 PM

Medvedev debuts in ATP top four after US Open final agony

Daniil Medvedev climbed to a career high of fourth in the ATP rankings on Monday after a remarkable six-week hardcourt run in North America that culminated with an agonising five-set loss to Rafael Nadal in the US Open final

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019) :Daniil Medvedev climbed to a career high of fourth in the ATP rankings on Monday after a remarkable six-week hardcourt run in North America that culminated with an agonising five-set loss to Rafael Nadal in the US Open final.

Medvedev, who won his first Masters title last month in Cincinnati, became just the third man to reach finals there, at Washington, Canada and the US Open in the same summer.

However like those before him -- Ivan Lendl in 1982 and Andre Agassi in 1995 -- he too finished runner-up in New York, beaten by Nadal Sunday in a pulsating contest 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 after four hours and 50 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Nadal meanwhile remains second but moves to within 640 points of world number one Novak Djokovic -- eliminated by Stan Wawrinka in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows -- after conquering his 19th Grand Slam title, just one short of third-ranked Roger Federer's record total of 20.

Italian Matteo Berrettini shot up 12 places after to 13th after reaching the semi-finals in New York.

ATP rankings as of September 9 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,865 pts 2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,225 3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,130 4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,235 (+1) 5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,575 (-1) 6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,095 7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,420 (+1) 8. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,375 (-1) 9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,810 10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,575 11. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,475 12. Ga�l Monfils (FRA) 2,455 (+1) 13. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,245 (+12) 14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,055 (+1) 15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,025 (-3) 16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1,995 (+5) 17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,895 (+1) 18. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 1,870 (-1)19. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,805 (+5)20. John Isner (USA) 1,805 (-6)

Related Topics

USA World Washington Canada Man David Ita Same Anderson Cincinnati New York Roger Federer Rafael Nadal September Sunday US Open

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Tajikistani President on ..

4 minutes ago

171,000 Pakistani Hujjaj return home

2 minutes ago

Election Campaign for United Russia Party Was Succ ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia to make it rain as Indonesian smog pollut ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner visits police command post

8 minutes ago

IDF Says Iran-Backed Militias in Syria Launched Ro ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.