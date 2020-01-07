UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Ends Run Of Giant-killer Ruud

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:01 PM

Medvedev ends run of giant-killer Ruud

World number five Daniil Medvedev ended Casper Ruud's giant-killing spree with a 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) victory on Tuesday to seal Russia's place in the quarter-finals of the ATP Cup

Perth, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :World number five Daniil Medvedev ended Casper Ruud's giant-killing spree with a 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) victory on Tuesday to seal Russia's place in the quarter-finals of the ATP Cup.

The US Open finalist continued his ominous form ahead of the Australian Open, hitting 34 winners and 13 aces in the one hour 33-minute contest.

Medvedev wrapped up the tie for unbeaten Russia ahead of the doubles after world number 17 Karen Khachanov easily beat Viktor Durasovic 6-2, 6-1.

"Maybe the score doesn't say everything about the match because it was really close and both of us could have won," Medvedev said of his first-ever clash against Ruud.

The towering Russian was particularly impressive at the net, winning 14 of 19 points.

"Against Casper I knew I had to finish some points at the net," he said. "I knew I had to be aggressive and I think it helped me a lot." Group D winner Russia advanced to the knockout stages in Sydney, while Norway's surprising run, which started with a stunning upset of the United States, ended.

Ruud, whose father Christian is Norway's captain and his coach, upset Italian world number 12 Fabio Fognini on Sunday after beating American John Isner, ranked 19, two days earlier.

The 21-year-old is a product of Rafael Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca and has received high praise from the Spaniard, who dubbed him "amazing" on Monday.

Ruud continued to impress but was no match for Medvedev, who has steadily built his form after victories over Fognini and Isner.

Both players slugged relentlessly from the baseline in a high-quality contest, but Medvedev's consistency wore down the world number 53.

The Russian ripped several passing shots for winners and showcased his repertoire with deft drop shots as he dominated at the net.

Medvedev was under pressure in the second set and down an early break, but hit back on Ruud's serve in the fifth game before closing out the match in a tense tight break.

In the earlier singles, Khachanov breezed past world number 329 Durasovic.

He broke twice in a lopsided first set and kept the foot on the gas to maintain his unbeaten start to the season.

"Happy to start like this and I think match by match I'm playing better," said Khachanov, who defeated Italy's Stefano Travaglia and American Taylor Fritz earlier in the tournament.

Italy and the United States clash in the later Group D tie.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Norway Sydney Casper Italy United States Rafael Nadal Gas Sunday Australian Open Christian From Coach US Open

Recent Stories

Putin Wishes Merry Christmas to Orthodox Christian ..

2 minutes ago

Measles death toll in Samoa rises to 83

2 minutes ago

'Plastics to worsen waste, health problems'

2 minutes ago

Student among 2 killed, 2 injured in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Abbottabad launche ..

2 minutes ago

Sufi Night & Fund raising Gala Dinner to be held o ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.