Medvedev Fights Back From Two Sets Down To Reach Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2022

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia's second seed Daniil Medvedev staged a stirring comeback from two sets down Wednesday to reel in Canadian 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime and claw his way into the last four at the Australian Open.

Medvedev looked out for the count as ninth seed Auger-Aliassime held match point in the fourth set, but the world number one battled back to win 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 and he will now play Stefanos Tsitsipas in Friday's semi-finals.

