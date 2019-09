New York, Sept 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down to send Sunday's US Open final against 18-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal into a fifth set.

The Russian fifth seed broke Nadal with a sublime backhand return winner in the 10th game of the fourth set to take it 6-4 and keep alive his bid for a first Grand Slam title.