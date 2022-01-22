UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Gets Crowd Onside To Reach Last 16 For Fourth Year

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 22, 2022 | 01:16 PM

Medvedev gets crowd onside to reach last 16 for fourth year

Russian title favourite Daniil Medvedev cruised into the fourth round at the Australian Open with an unruffled straight-sets victory over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Russian title favourite Daniil Medvedev cruised into the fourth round at the Australian Open with an unruffled straight-sets victory over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday.

In sweltering conditions, the world number two won 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in 1hr 55min to reach the last 16 for the fourth straight year in Melbourne.

Medvedev, coming off his high-octane win over home favourite Nick Kyrgios two days ago, could face either another Australian Chris O'Connell or American Maxime Cressy in the fourth round.

"I was hoping you were going to be a little bit easier on me you guys," Medvedev joked to the crowd, after he was booed by sections of the pro-Kyrgios crowd on Thursday.

"I'll put it this way, it's easier to play a guy from the Netherlands than a guy from Australia in Australia in Melbourne.

"Every good relationship must have its ups and downs so I think it's good, it's entertaining and it's real, there is some relationship going on.

" The Russian 25-year-old was unhappy with the behaviour of some of the spectators in the stormy Kyrgios match, saying afterwards: "It's not everybody doing it but people who are doing it probably have a low IQ." Medvedev broke in the third game and fought off a break point while serving out for the opening set.

The Russian broke again in the third game and held the break to take a two sets lead, tightening his grip on the match.

Medvedev was easing through the gears and grabbed another service in the fifth game of the third set with the finish line fast approaching.

A blistering return gave Medvedev a double break and served out for a comfortable win.

Medvedev, runner-up a year ago, is the title favourite in the absence of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic and is looking for back-to-back Grand Slam crowns after beating the Serb in the US Open final.

Related Topics

World Australia Russia Melbourne Van Lead Netherlands National University Australian Open From US Open

Recent Stories

Indian troops launch CASO in Shopian

Indian troops launch CASO in Shopian

2 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes US Alaska - Geolo ..

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes US Alaska - Geological Service

16 minutes ago
 Title wins teach Collins to 'ride out highs and lo ..

Title wins teach Collins to 'ride out highs and lows'

16 minutes ago
 NCOC decides to close educational institutions wit ..

NCOC decides to close educational institutions with high positivity rate of Omic ..

26 minutes ago
 Signatures in Support of Maduro's Resignation to B ..

Signatures in Support of Maduro's Resignation to Be Collected on Wednesday

26 minutes ago
 New York mayor calls for national action on guns a ..

New York mayor calls for national action on guns after death of police officer

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.