Medvedev Into Marseille Final As Ebden Limps Out

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 09:35 PM

Daniil Medvedev made it into the Marseille ATP final after Aussie qualifier Matthew Ebden retired injured with their semi-final at 6-4, 3-0 in the Russian's favour on Saturday

Daniil Medvedev made it into the Marseille ATP final after Aussie qualifier Matthew Ebden retired injured with their semi-final at 6-4, 3-0 in the Russian's favour on Saturday.

The top seed and world number three will face a French foe in Sunday's final, the winner between Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Ugo Humbert playing later Saturday.

World number 287 Ebden left the court for a medical timeout after the first set, returning but with his movement clearly compromised.

"It's a real shame for Ebden," sympathised Medvedev, who will take the world number two spot from Rafael Nadal in Monday's latest ATP rankings.

"He's had a dream week with this semi-final from qualifying.

"And today, up to his injury, he was almost playing better than me."

