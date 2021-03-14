Medvedev into Marseille final as Ebden limps out

Daniil Medvedev made it into the Marseille ATP final after Aussie qualifier Matthew Ebden retired injured with their semi-final at 6-4, 3-0 in the Russian's favour on Saturday

The top seed and world number three will face French 93rd-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert for the title.

Herbert, who put out two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last eight, eased past compatriot Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2.

World number 287 Ebden left the court for a medical timeout after the first set, returning but with his movement clearly compromised.

"It's a real shame for Ebden," sympathised Medvedev, who will take the world number two spot from Rafael Nadal in Monday's latest ATP rankings.

"He's had a dream week with this semi-final from qualifying.

"And today, up to his injury, he was almost playing better than me."