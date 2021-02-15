UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Into Open Quarters As He Extends Streak To 18

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:30 AM

Medvedev into Open quarters as he extends streak to 18

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Fourth-seed Daniil Medvedev extended his win streak to 18 matches Monday when he took just 89 minutes to blow away Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 and reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

The world number 192 from the United States broke the Russian's serve at 5-2 down in the first set but that was his only highlight.

"It was a great match," said Medvedev. "I was feeling great, I mean the only time I lost serve was in the first set." Medvedev is into his first quarter-final at the Australian Open where he will play either countryman and ATP Cup-winning team-mate Andrey Rublev or Norway's Casper Rudd who play later Monday.

"I'm going to be rooting for Andrey because if he wins it's got to be at least one Russian in the semi-final," said Medvedev.

"Casper is a great opponent so I'm going to watch the match, enjoy it, and then prepare for my next opponent."Medvedev's best Grand Slam performance to date was reaching the final at the 2019 US Open.

His win streak dates back to November and included titles at the Paris 1000, the ATP Finals in London and the ATP Cup.

Related Topics

World Russia Norway London Paris Casper United States November 2019 Australian Open From Best US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy 2 Houthi-fired ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassado ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

11 hours ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.