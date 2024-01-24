Open Menu

Medvedev Joins Qualifier Yastremska And China's Zheng In Australian Open Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev battled past big-serving Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday to set up a potential Australian Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz as Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska's dream run continued.

Former US Open champion Medvedev came through a gruelling five-setter in sweaty conditions on Rod Laver Arena 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 and will face second seed Alcaraz or sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the last four.

The Russian world number three was twice pegged back by Polish ninth seed Hurkacz after going a set up but produced the crucial break in the decider to get over the line.

The 27-year-old, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final and Rafael Nadal the following year, said he felt "destroyed" after the contest, which lasted nearly four hours.

"I honestly was feeling it physically at the end of the second set already and I said to stay tough," he said.

"Fourth set I had no more concentration and I had to try my best to do whatever I can."

In the opening match on centre court, 93rd-ranked Yastremska cruised past unseeded Czech Linda Noskova to become just the second women's qualifier in the Open Era to get so far at the Australian Open.

She broke three times to win 6-3, 6-4 and set up a clash against Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen, who is also gunning for a maiden Grand Slam title.

Zheng beat Russia's Anna Kalinskaya 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-1.

Yastremska is the first women's qualifier to reach the last four since Australia's Christine Matison in 1978.

"It's nice to make history, because at that time I wasn't even born," she said.

The 23-year-old wrote a message of support for Ukrainian fighters involved in the war against Russia on a tv camera lens after her win.

"I'm very proud of them," she said. "They really deserve huge respect. I always try to write something for Ukraine, about Ukraine.

"I think it's my mission here. If I do well, I can get -- tough to express -- I'm just trying to give the signal to Ukraine that I'm really proud of it."

Yastremska faced a tough battle to reach the main draw at Melbourne Park, being taken the distance in all three of her qualifying matches.

But she has since moved up a gear, eliminating Wimbledon champion and seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova in the first round and two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round.

- So happy -

Zheng came from a set down to see off the unseeded Kalinskaya.

The 21-year-old, known to her fans as "Queen Wen", had never progressed beyond the quarter-finals in eight previous Grand Slam appearances but held her nerve for the win.

"In the first set we had a big competition and the match was really tough for me," she said.

"I just told myself to stay focused, not think anymore about the first set and I'm so happy right now, like really excited."

Alcaraz, who headlines the evening session, is on a mission to win his third Grand Slam and wrest the number one ranking from 10-time champion Djokovic.

He is aiming to become the third man in the Open Era to win three Grand Slams before the age of 21, after Bjorn Borg and Mats Wilander.

Germany's Zverev, who stands in his way, has won four of the seven meetings between the pair, including their most recent encounter at the ATP Finals in November.

But Alcaraz, 20, has drawn confidence from his performances in Australia.

"I'm feeling better and better every match that I'm playing," he said.

However, he knows he will be in a scrap against the giant Zverev, who has been through two gruelling five-setters.

"It's always a tough battle. I have to play my best level. He pushes me to play my 100 percent every time."

