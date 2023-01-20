UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Latest To Exit Australian Open But Swiatek Charges On

Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Medvedev latest to exit Australian Open but Swiatek charges on

Daniil Medvedev on Friday became the latest title contender to crash out of the men's draw at the Australian Open, but Iga Swiatek led a charge of the women's seeds into the last 16

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Daniil Medvedev on Friday became the latest title contender to crash out of the men's draw at the Australian Open, but Iga Swiatek led a charge of the women's seeds into the last 16.

Russia's Medvedev was runner-up at the last two Grand Slams in Melbourne but his tournament ended with a whimper in round three at the hands of Sebastian Korda.

The American, son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, won 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) as seventh seed Medvedev followed defending champion Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud in exiting in the first week.

Korda, who faces 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland next, told Rod Laver Arena: "An unbelievable match.

"I sort of knew what I had to do and I stuck with it even when I was going up and down with the emotions.

"I'm thrilled right now, I played amazing," said the 22-year-old.

With world number one Carlos Alcaraz not involved because of injury, Medvedev's surprise defeat to the 29th seed is another boost to nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic.

The hot favourite, who is nursing a hamstring problem, plays 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is now the highest remaining seed at three and the Greek star stretched his unbeaten streak this year to set up a last-16 clash with Italian Jannik Sinner.

The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, who is yet to drop a set, clinched his seventh straight win of 2023 by beating Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

Tsitsipas is refusing to get carried away as he chases a first major title.

"There are no presents," he warned.

"You should be going after it, you should be creating those opportunities and aiming big within yourself, sometimes surpass your own abilities."Also into the last 16 are sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and 18th seed Karen Khachanov.

The Russian defeated 16th-seeded American Frances Tiafoe in four sets.

Related Topics

World Russia Melbourne Casper Poland Rafael Nadal Women Australian Open

Recent Stories

From ADSW to COP28: UAE’s pioneering journey lea ..

From ADSW to COP28: UAE’s pioneering journey leading up to the Year of Sustain ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen energy cooper ..

Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen energy cooperation

31 minutes ago
 Russians would like to purchase a new car this yea ..

Russians would like to purchase a new car this year, what they would do if they ..

4 minutes ago
 Students of SU Larkana campus organizes hardware a ..

Students of SU Larkana campus organizes hardware and software exhibition

4 minutes ago
 Western weapons surge to Ukraine underlines new re ..

Western weapons surge to Ukraine underlines new resolve

4 minutes ago
 Young man killed in Kassaki Havelian

Young man killed in Kassaki Havelian

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.