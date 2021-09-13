- Home
Medvedev Leads Two Sets To None In US Open Men's Final
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:40 AM
New York, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev won the second set of Sunday's US Open men's singles final against top-ranked Novak Djokovic by 6-4 after capturing the first set 6-4.
