Medvedev Makes Winning Return After Australian Open Final Loss
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 28, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Daniil Medvedev returned to action for the first time since his Australian final defeat on Tuesday with a straight sets win over Alexander Shevchenko in Dubai.
Elsewhere 18-year-old Jakub Mensik beat Borna Coric 48 hours after becoming the youngest finalist at a tour event since 2021, in Doha.
The man who ended the Czech teenager's dream run in Qatar on Sunday, Karen Khachanov, was also among the round of 32 winners.
World number four Medvedev got his title defence at the hardcourt ATP 500 event up and running, overcoming Shevchenko 6-3, 7-5.
The Russian top seed shrugged off his month-long absence - part holiday, part injury - breaking his Kazakh opponent in three consecutive return games in the first set before reeling off four games in a row from 3-5 in the second set to complete an 88-minute triumph.
In January, Medvedev reached his second Australian Open final. He lost to Rafael Nadal in the Melbourne decider two years ago, and this time had to settle for second best in the season's opening Grand Slam to Jannik Sinner.
He was forced to skip his title defence in Doha last week because he was dealing with a number of physical issues -- with his foot, adductor, and shoulder.
"In general, to be honest, I am happy with my level, because it is not easy to come back after an injury.
"You always try to straight away put your game back, but its not easy and I'm happy to beat such a good opponent and am looking forward to the next round," said Medvedev courtside.
He added: "When you take a week or two off, but it's something you planned, then it's kind of easy tennis-wise, just a couple of points or games to get back.
"I did take a week and a half off by myself and then when I came back I started feeling pain here and there, not practising 100 per cent.
"It's very tricky, because when you come into a match you have to forget about it and when you think about something other than tennis you are going to lose the match."
Medvedev will meet next Lorenzo Sonego after the Italian despatched wild card Sumit Nagal of India 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.
Mensik let slip a match point and then saved one in his 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) victory over Coric to book a date next with Spain's world number 24 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Recent Stories
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah
Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments
More Stories From Sports
-
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 91 hour ago
-
Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments1 hour ago
-
National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 92 hours ago
-
Commissioner visit Rwp Cricket stadium to inspect arrangements for PSL 9 matches4 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 60 runs6 hours ago
-
Two more matches decided in cricket tourney6 hours ago
-
Masood hopeful of giving best performance in PSL at home ground6 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win7 hours ago
-
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family11 hours ago
-
National Kabaddi C'ship from Wednesday11 hours ago
-
Tim Seifert arrives in Karachi to join Karachi Kings7 hours ago
-
Young Star Club qualifies for Football Tournament quarterfinals12 hours ago