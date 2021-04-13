UrduPoint.com
Medvedev Positive For Covid-19, Withdraws From Monte Carlo: ATP

Tue 13th April 2021

Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters after testing positive for Covid-19, the ATP Tour announced on Tuesday

Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters after testing positive for Covid-19, the ATP Tour announced on Tuesday.

"It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo. My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on Tour as soon and as safely as possible," the Russian world number two said in an ATP statement.

