Medvedev Powers Past Tsitsipas Into Australian Open Final
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:02 PM
Russia's Daniil Medvedev overpowered Stefanos Tsitsipas to make his first Australian Open final Friday, where he will bid to stop world number one Novak Djokovic from clinching an unprecedented ninth title
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :
The fourth seed proved far too strong for Greece's Tsitsipas, crushing him 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in front of more than 7,000 noisy fans at Rod Laver Arena to extend his win streak to 20.