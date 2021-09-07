UrduPoint.com

Medvedev, Qualifier Fernandez Get Early Start At US Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 08:50 AM

New York, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev and Canadian teen qualifier Leylah Fernandez will have afternoon quarter-final matches on Tuesday at the US Open.

Medvedev, this year's Australian Open runner-up, will attempt to reach his fourth Grand Slam semi-final and third in a row at the US Open when he plays 117th-ranked Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp in the opener at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Russian was the 2019 US Open runner-up and reached the semi-finals last year on the New York hardcourts.

Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, will follow by facing Ukraine's fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina after stunning defending champion Naomi Osaka and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the past two rounds.

In the night session, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will meet Czech eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova, the reigning French Open champion.

Sabalenka made her deepest Slam run into July's Wimbledon semi-finals.

The final match on Ashe sends Spanish 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who upset Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, against Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. The winner will advance to his first Slam semi-final.

