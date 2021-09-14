UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Says Feels 'Possible' To Become World's Number One Tennis Player

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev told Sputnik after winning the 2021 US Open that he feels it is possible to become the world's number one tennis player.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old Medvedev beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the US Open and capture his first Grand Slam. Earlier on Monday, Putin congratulated Medvedev on his victory, noting his class and perseverance and wished him good luck and new successes in life and sports. Djokovic, who beat the Russian tennis star in the Australian Open final in February, would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam with a win on Sunday. Djokovic was trying to sweep the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open this year for the first time since Australia's Rod Laver accomplished the feat in 1969.

"This is possible," he said when asked if it was possible to become number one in the world. "I must keep working and try to achieve it in the next year or when the opportunity arises.

"

When asked what is his biggest fear regarding tennis, Medvedev said, "probably it is already gone."

"Many things that I dreamed of have come true," he said. "Therefore, if this can be called fear, but to be honest it is not fear, it is that at some point I will probably stop driving myself forward. This is the most dangerous thing. But it's not fear. I'm confident in myself. I know what I want, so I'm sure I won't stop.

He said he is not talking about the results, because the results can be different.

"You can sometimes lose in the first round, sometimes win a tournament, the main thing is to try your best and try to work on yourself," he said.

