UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medvedev Says 'I Was An Idiot' And Working To Be Better

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:30 AM

Medvedev says 'I was an idiot' and working to be better

New York, Sept 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Daniil Medvedev tried to make peace Sunday with US Open fans who have booed him for two matches after using their energy to help him reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

"I need to be a better person on the court," said Medvedev, who was fined after each of his first three matches at Flushing Meadows.

The Russian fifth seed booked a berth in the last eight by defeating 118th-ranked German qualifier Dominik Koepfer 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Medvedev was fined $9,000 for an obscene gesture and unsportsmanlike conduct in a third-round victory Friday. After his middle-finger gesture was shown on video screens, fans booed him unmercifully.

"Talking about last match, I was an idiot, to be honest," Medvedev said Sunday. "I did some things that I'm not proud of and that I'm working on to be a better person on the court because I do think I'm a good person out of the court.

" There was a bit more kindness Sunday from the crowd in the form of mostly hearty cheers for Koepfer, but when Medvedev had won and boos followed, Medvedev encouraged more and said jeers helped energize him.

"I was painful in my attitude," Medvedev told the crowd. "I was painful in my shoulder. I was wondering if I was going to play. And you guys gave me the energy.

"Guys continue to give me this energy. You are the best." Medvedev says he is still working on being his best but learned some lessons after reading social media comments about himself after Friday's match.

"I do like to read comments about me, to learn what people think about me, where should I be better or what should I keep?" Medvedev said.

"To be honest with you, especially after the last match, I learned a lot to myself. As I say, I need to be a better person on the court than I was the last match."

Related Topics

Russia Social Media German Reading Sunday From Best Court US Open

Recent Stories

Arab League praises UAE’s efforts to establish A ..

8 hours ago

Universities invited to present latest innovations ..

9 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change renews commitment to su ..

10 hours ago

DPM unveils digital map platform in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

Expo 2020 prepares for next-gen healthcare innovat ..

10 hours ago

Russian official praises UAE’s participation in ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.