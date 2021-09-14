Medvedev Says It Was 'Cool' to Win US Open in Front of So Many Stars

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev told Sputnik that it was cool to play and win in front of celebrities in the audience at the US Open.

"First of all, it was cool to see so many stars," Medvedev said. "It isn't even important who they were rooting for, it's cool. What's more is that they witnessed your victory.

"

Medvedev beat tournament favorite Novak Djokovic in the finals 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, consequently ending Djokovic's hopes of winning all four Grand Slam tournaments this year.

Medvedev added that neutral audience members who do not have any clear favorites in tennis probably supported Djokovic because he was on the verge of creating tennis history with his win.

He said that although he understands that they most likely wanted to witness such history, he is glad he was able to pull off the victory.