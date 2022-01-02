UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Suffers Shock Defeat To Humbert At ATP Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Medvedev suffers shock defeat to Humbert at ATP Cup

Sydney, Jan 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock defeat in his opening match of the season against France's Ugo Humbert Sunday at the ATP Cup, upsetting his preparations for the Australian Open.

The US Open champion is leading a Russian team in Sydney depleted by injuries and Covid-19 as they look to defend the title won against Italy last year.

But world number two Medvedev, who captured four tour-level titles in 2021, was stunned by impressive 35th-ranked Ugo Humbert on a hot Sydney day.

The Frenchman rallied from a set down to pull off a big upset 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) in a gruelling 2hr 55min as Medvedev, red-faced from the heat, ran out of steam.

"It was very tough today, but I'm very happy," said Humbert after one of the biggest wins of his career.

"I had some opportunities in the first set, and I just tried to stay relaxed, stay focused on what I had to do and it was a great match." With fifth ranked Andrey Rublev missing after contracting coronavirus at an Abu Dhabi exhibition last month, unheralded Roman Safiullin was drafted in as Russia's second singles player.

Ranked 167, he saved 15 of 19 break points to pull off a 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over France's Arthur Rinderknech to set the stage for Medvedev, who could be the top seed at this month's Australian Open if defending champion Novak Djokovic fails to show up.

Djokovic has refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against Covid-19, a requirement at the opening Grand Slam of the year, and pulled out of the ATP Cup.

The Russia-France tie went to a deciding doubles rubber.

Russia are in a tough ATP Cup group that also includes hosts Australia and 2021 runner-up Italy, led by world number seven Matteo Berrettini.

They play each other in an evening tie with Berrettini facing Alex de Minaur.

Only the winning nations progress to the semi-finals from each of the four groups in the teams event, which runs until January 9.

In the other night match, Alexander Zverev's Germany go up against a British team led by Cameron Norrie, who had a breakout 2021 season that saw him storm through the rankings to end at 12.

The United States, meanwhile, won their clash against Canada, with big-serving veteran John Isner thrashing Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-3 after he stepped in at short-notice for 14th-ranked Denis Shapovalov who pulled out with fatigue.

The 22-year-old is still struggling after testing positive for Covid-19 on his arrival in Sydney, then spending time in isolation.

"I'm disappointed not to be able to play the first match, but I just didn't feel ready physically yet, so we did what is best for the team," said Shapovalov, who later eased his way back by playing the dead doubles rubber.

Taylor Fritz then upset 11th-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-4.

Related Topics

Dead Storm World Australia Russia Canada France Abu Dhabi Germany Sydney Progress Italy United States January Sunday Australian Open Event From Best Top US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

2 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

10 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

10 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.