Medvedev Wins First Grass Court Title In Timely Wimbledon Boost

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 11:32 PM

World number two Daniil Medvedev claimed his first grass court title on Saturday in Mallorca, just two days from the start of Wimbledon

Santa Pona, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :World number two Daniil Medvedev claimed his first grass court title on Saturday in Mallorca, just two days from the start of Wimbledon.

The Russian defeated big-serving Sam Querrey of the United States 6-4, 6-2.

It was also his second title of the year after Marseille and the 11th of his career.

Medvedev, 25, will be looking to reach the second week at Wimbledon for the first time when the Grand Slam tournament starts on Monday.

He has yet to get past the third round at the All England Club.

In the first round he takes on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff who defeated him in the first round of the Halle grass court event last week.

