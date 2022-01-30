Medvedev wins first set in Australian Open final

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Second seed Daniil Medvedev won the first set of the Australian Open men's singles final 6-2 against Spanish sixth seed Rafael Nadal on Sunday.

The Russian is bidding to win his second Grand Slam title while Nadal is looking to move ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by clinching a record 21st.

Medvedev broke in the fifth and seventh games to take the set in 42 minutes.