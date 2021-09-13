UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:17 PM

Russia's Daniil Medvedev grabbed his maiden Grand Slam title by defeating the top-seeded Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the U.S. Open men's final on Sunday

NEW YORK, Sept. 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:Russia's Daniil Medvedev grabbed his maiden Grand Slam title by defeating the top-seeded Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the U.S. Open men's final on Sunday.

In front of the 20-time major singles champion Djokovic, Medvedev showed his confidence and hot form.

He won all fifteen of his first-serve points in the opening set and rifled eight aces, keeping the Serbian on the back foot from the first ball of the contest.

The 34-year-old World No.1 tried to come back in the second set, however, apparently, tonight was meant to be the younger Russian.

Medvedev won finally and ended Djokovic's magnificent Grand Slam run within two hours and 16 minutes.

"I never said this to anybody, but I'll say it right now. For me, you are the greatest player in history," Medvedev had kind words for Djokovic after the game.

