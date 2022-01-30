Medvedev wins second set to go 2-0 up in Australian Open final

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia's Daniil Medvedev won the second set 7-6 (7/5) against Spanish sixth seed Rafael Nadal to take a stranglehold in the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday.

After winning the first set 6-2, they exchanged two breaks each before it went to a tiebreak where the second seed prevailed in a gripping set lasting 84 minutes.

The set was marred when a protester holding a banner highlighting refugee detention jumped on to the court mid-game when Nadal was serving for the set at 5-3 before being quickly dragged away by security officials.