Medvedev Wins Third Set Of US Open Final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:20 AM

Medvedev wins third set of US Open final

New York, Sept 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Daniil Medvedev claimed the third set 7-5 against Rafael Nadal in Sunday's US Open final to stall the Spaniard's bid for a 19th Grand Slam title.

Nadal claimed the first two sets against the Russian fifth seed but Medvedev, a first-time Grand Slam finalist, broke his rival in the 12th game to send the championship match to a fourth set.

